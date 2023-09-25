Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Raymond James

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 94.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ULCC

Frontier Group Trading Down 1.3 %

ULCC opened at $4.63 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,275,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,275,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 701,529 shares of company stock worth $5,641,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.