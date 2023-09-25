Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Frontier Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.41.

ULCC stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. Frontier Group has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $330,025.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,964.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $330,025.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,964.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 701,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,196 over the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $104,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

