FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Bought by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 40,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,171,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,567,000 after purchasing an additional 739,748 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 55,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 19,282 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $5.13 on Monday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

