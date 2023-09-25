Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.63

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.63 and last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 7333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $163.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.88 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,244,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after buying an additional 513,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,946,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,156 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 2,065.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,165,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,109 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Galapagos by 23.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after acquiring an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 587,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

