Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

