Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Tops $5.58 on Exchanges

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $837.35 million and approximately $491,145.30 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for about $5.58 or 0.00021174 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Geegoopuzzle

GGP is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.57085847 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $480,100.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

