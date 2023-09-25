General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.74.

GIS opened at $64.82 on Thursday. General Mills has a 52-week low of $64.50 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 50.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

