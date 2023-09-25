General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.74.

NYSE GIS opened at $64.82 on Thursday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $64.50 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.98.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

