General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $70.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.74.

Get General Mills alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIS

General Mills Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.98. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills has a 52-week low of $64.50 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 50.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in General Mills by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.