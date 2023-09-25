General Motors (NYSE:GM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.67.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

