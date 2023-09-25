Geometric Wealth Advisors Has $1.03 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $397.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,999. The stock has a market cap of $317.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $410.72 and a 200-day moving average of $393.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

