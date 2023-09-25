GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered GeoPark from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

Get GeoPark alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GeoPark

GeoPark Price Performance

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. GeoPark had a return on equity of 165.27% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 18,034.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.