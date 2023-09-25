GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered GeoPark from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.33.
GeoPark Price Performance
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. GeoPark had a return on equity of 165.27% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GeoPark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 18,034.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
