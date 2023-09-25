GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on GMS in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

GMS stock opened at $62.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. GMS has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $76.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.87.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. GMS’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $12,024,100.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,763,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,991,739.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $12,024,100.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,763,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,991,739.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,657,426. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

