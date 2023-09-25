GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $73.23 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $151,058.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,465,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $151,058.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,465,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,419 shares of company stock worth $3,290,478 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

