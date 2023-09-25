Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Down 3.8%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.64. 131,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 596,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Gogo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Gogo from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Gogo from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.63.

Gogo Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Gogo had a net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 124.37%. The company had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 432.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 76.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

