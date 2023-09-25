Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $0.45 on Friday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gold Resource by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 105,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

