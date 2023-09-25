Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 91.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 502,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,225. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $90.41.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

