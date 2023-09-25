Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 19,634 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,040,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,496,000 after buying an additional 190,256 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $85.03 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $90.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average of $84.48.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

