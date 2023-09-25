Great Diamond Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,534 shares of company stock valued at $9,768,759 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $2.91 on Monday, hitting $346.62. The stock had a trading volume of 145,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,631. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.57 and a 1 year high of $367.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

