Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 1,963 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

IJH stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $249.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,498. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

