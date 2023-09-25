Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Nucor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 0.4 %

NUE traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.73. The company had a trading volume of 209,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,774. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

