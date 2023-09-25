Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Hershey by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Hershey by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.10.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $207.32. 145,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,812. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $206.69 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,449,217 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.