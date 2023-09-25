Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $413.00. 111,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,166. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $443.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

