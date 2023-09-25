Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $21.27 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $213.34. 1,066,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

