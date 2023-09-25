Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $5 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,680 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 13,685,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,381,000 after buying an additional 309,721 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,502,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,338,000 after buying an additional 195,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.37. 1,169,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,523. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.95 and a 200 day moving average of $146.12.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.