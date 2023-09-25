Great Diamond Partners LLC Increases Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,360,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 112,358 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,694,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 70,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 62,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.05. 10,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,228. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

