Great Diamond Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.19. 1,216,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,173. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

