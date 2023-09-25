Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 659.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $300,695,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 82.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after buying an additional 1,770,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,952,000 after buying an additional 1,742,436 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.75. 220,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,694. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

