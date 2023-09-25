Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $2,178,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,512,895 shares in the company, valued at $559,207,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 36,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $3,431,322.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,449,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,207,235.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 484,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,039,785 and have sold 8,135,541 shares valued at $241,629,045. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARES traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.42. 96,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,861. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average of $91.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

