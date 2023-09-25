Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 2,579 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August makes up about 1.6% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned approximately 1.81% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth $257,000.

Shares of BATS:FAUG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.58. 194,747 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

