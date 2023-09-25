Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,265. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average is $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.