Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,136,271. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

