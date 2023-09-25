Great Diamond Partners LLC Trims Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB traded down $2.77 on Monday, reaching $165.44. The stock had a trading volume of 418,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $165.20 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. HSBC dropped their target price on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.76.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

