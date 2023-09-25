Grin Market Cap Hits $2.60 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $351,056.13 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,122.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00246149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.16 or 0.00796840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00550092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00058080 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00117262 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

