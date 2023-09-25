Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners lessened its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Guardant Health were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.87.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.15. 282,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.87. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $137.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 427.89% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

