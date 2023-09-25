Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of HALL stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a market cap of $3.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $17.90.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.83) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 135.49% and a negative net margin of 53.32%.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
