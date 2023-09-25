HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Clene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clene presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Clene alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Clene

Clene Price Performance

Clene stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.30. Clene has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Clene had a negative return on equity of 1,234.32% and a negative net margin of 6,242.73%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Clene will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clene by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clene by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 570.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 54,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About Clene

(Get Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.