HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,162,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $72.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.33, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.20.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

