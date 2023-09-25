Hengehold Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $20,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,089 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,877,000 after purchasing an additional 294,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after purchasing an additional 582,697 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD remained flat at $71.29 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,398. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.58. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

