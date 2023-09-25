Hengehold Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34,400.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.75. 2,735,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,214,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.33 and a 12-month high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

