Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $38.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 5.1% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $38,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.29. 94,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,423. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $245.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

