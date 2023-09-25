Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $6.05 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,801,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,885. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

