Hengehold Capital Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $552.20. The company had a trading volume of 629,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,822. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $304.88 and a one year high of $601.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,131 shares of company stock worth $21,031,039,049 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

