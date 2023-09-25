Hengehold Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,952,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 100,351 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,685,670,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.71. 329,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

