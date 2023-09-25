Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.39. 252,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,441. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.86. The company has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.