Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Walmart by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 59,466 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Walmart Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $162.37. 970,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,906,666. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $437.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,287,896 shares of company stock valued at $662,888,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

