Hengehold Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,976,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,708,000 after buying an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,559 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after acquiring an additional 220,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,208,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.10. 367,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,931. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

