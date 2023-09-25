Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 7,400 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 61.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $46.90. 1,074,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,919,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.