HI Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $334,866.21 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00109549 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $328,641.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

