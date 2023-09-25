Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys 126 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $34,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.85. The company had a trading volume of 325,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,086. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.59. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

